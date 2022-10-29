Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

