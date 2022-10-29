Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

