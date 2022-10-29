Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $38.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.