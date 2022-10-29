Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $396.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.14 and its 200-day moving average is $354.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

