Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.82% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth $575,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 69,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

PAI stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

