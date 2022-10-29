Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,266,000 after purchasing an additional 776,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

