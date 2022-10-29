Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $291.65 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

