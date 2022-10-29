Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

