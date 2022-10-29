Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 317 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,093 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

