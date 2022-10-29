Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,567 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 888,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,014,076. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

