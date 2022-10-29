Clover Finance (CLV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.37 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $86.36 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,699.45 or 0.32105579 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

