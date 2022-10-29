CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $29,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

