Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $2,300.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,300.00.

CCHGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $21.53 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

