Codan (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Codan (OTCMKTS:CODAFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.45 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.05.

Codan Stock Performance

Shares of Codan stock opened at 5.15 on Friday.

Codan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

