Coin98 Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $73.78 million and approximately $73.42 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.64 or 0.01474503 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005461 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019506 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.01860282 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.