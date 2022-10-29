Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Compass Point

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COIN. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.48.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,507.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,507.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 62,366 shares of company stock worth $4,473,678. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

