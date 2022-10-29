Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF alerts:

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGN opened at $22.25 on Friday. Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.