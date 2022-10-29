Columbia Sportswear (COLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 955,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,723. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 324.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $726,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 37.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $641,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

