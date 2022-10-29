Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CMCO stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

