Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 34,414,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,212,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

