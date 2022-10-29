Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.55–$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of CYH opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $408.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.79. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

In other Community Health Systems news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 360.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 154,578 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 842.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 164,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147,454 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 43.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1,517.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 87,964 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

