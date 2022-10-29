Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the September 30th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CODYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of CODYY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,817. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

