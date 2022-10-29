Comparing MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00 IPG Photonics 2 2 3 0 2.14

Valuation and Earnings

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $71.55, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $168.43, suggesting a potential upside of 92.80%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 6.77 $37.97 million $3.06 19.19 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 3.00 $278.42 million $5.02 17.40

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. IPG Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 33.38% 27.65% 11.84% IPG Photonics 17.91% 10.31% 8.97%

Risk and Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats IPG Photonics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

