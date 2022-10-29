Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in October

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the September 30th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.
Computershare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF remained flat at $15.93 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043. Computershare has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.
Computershare Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computershare (CMSQF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.