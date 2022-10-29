Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in October

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the September 30th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF remained flat at $15.93 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043. Computershare has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

