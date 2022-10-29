Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.46

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as low as $3.75. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 2,428 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 13.12%.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

