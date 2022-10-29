Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 778 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 120,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $106.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

