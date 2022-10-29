Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $133,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. 1,248,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,321. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.