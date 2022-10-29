Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.73. 3,292,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,913. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

