Concord Wealth Partners Has $16.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,535 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.6% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,147,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,259 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 502,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 3,826,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

