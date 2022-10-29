Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.44. The stock had a trading volume of 920,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,204. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

