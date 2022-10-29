Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,773,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,358. The company has a market capitalization of $353.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

