Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 967 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,103,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,298,828. The firm has a market cap of $344.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

