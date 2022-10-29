Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Trading 1% Higher

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Conrad Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

