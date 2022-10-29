Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Trading 1% Higher

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Conrad Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

About Conrad Industries

(Get Rating)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.