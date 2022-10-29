Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Hits $0.0603

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 84.2% against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $28,071.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.63 or 0.31964095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.