Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CORZ has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 6.28.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of CORZ opened at 0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.79. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 0.17 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 163.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,297,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 209,719 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 177,027 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 401,651 shares during the period. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.