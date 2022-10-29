CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Articles

