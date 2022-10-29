CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
