CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.