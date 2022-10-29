Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Short Interest Up 73.3% in October

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

COOLW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOLW. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

