Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

