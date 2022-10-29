Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 225.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 44,423 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XVV opened at $28.95 on Friday. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $37.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83.

