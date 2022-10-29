Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.