Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

