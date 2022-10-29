Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NTR opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.