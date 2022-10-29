Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $88.63 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50.

