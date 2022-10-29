Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

