Corteva, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Corteva has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

