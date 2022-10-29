Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Up 16.3% in October

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 203,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,695. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.