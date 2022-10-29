COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Update

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the September 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COVA. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,297,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 1,003,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,065. COVA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.