Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €41.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Down 1.7 %

1COV stock opened at €34.58 ($35.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.34. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a fifty-two week high of €58.48 ($59.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.