Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCTP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCTP – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
