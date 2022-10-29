Credit Suisse Group Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.
STX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.
Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.0 %
Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $117.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,119,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
